Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI

01 March 2022 08:27 AM IST

Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport

The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport

01 March 2022 08:21 AM IST

Mumbai: With eyes on elections BMC to table 179 proposals of Rs 2,300 crores projects

Mumbai: With eyes on elections BMC to table 179 proposals of Rs 2,300 crores projects
01 March 2022 08:21 AM IST

Mumbai breaks previous years property sales registrations' record for February

Mumbai: City breaks all previous years property sales registrations record of February month

