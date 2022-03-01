Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport
The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport
