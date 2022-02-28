e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

28 February 2022 09:00 AM IST

Mumbai : No place to sleep at night yet Raigad girl wins marathon

28 February 2022 09:00 AM IST

Mumbai: SIM swap fraud on rise, Matunga bizman loses Rs 7.7 lakh

28 February 2022 09:00 AM IST

RSS headquarter recce bid case: Maharashtra ATS to soon begin probe

The Nagpur unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will soon launch the investigation into the alleged bid to conduct reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra by a member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a senior police officer said on Sunday.

28 February 2022 09:00 AM IST

Thane logs 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,280, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,875, an official said on Monday.

28 February 2022 08:45 AM IST

Phone tapping case: Probe 'role' of ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, says state Congress chief Nana Patole

28 February 2022 08:45 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Bank clerk looses Rs 45.90 lakh to her social media 'friend' who claimed of sending gift parcel

28 February 2022 08:45 AM IST

Maharashtra: HC expresses displeasure over entire slum rehabilitation scheme enforced by successive governments in state

