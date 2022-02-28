Mumbai : No place to sleep at night yet Raigad girl wins marathon
Mumbai: SIM swap fraud on rise, Matunga bizman loses Rs 7.7 lakh
RSS headquarter recce bid case: Maharashtra ATS to soon begin probe
The Nagpur unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will soon launch the investigation into the alleged bid to conduct reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra by a member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a senior police officer said on Sunday.
Thane logs 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Thane has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,280, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,875, an official said on Monday.
Phone tapping case: Probe 'role' of ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, says state Congress chief Nana Patole
Navi Mumbai: Bank clerk looses Rs 45.90 lakh to her social media 'friend' who claimed of sending gift parcel
Maharashtra: HC expresses displeasure over entire slum rehabilitation scheme enforced by successive governments in state
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
