Fadnavis extends support to Sambhajiraje's fast for Maratha quota
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday supported the hunger strike launched by Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for Maratha reservation.
"We are extending support to the cause of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. It is the inefficiency of MVA government in Maharashtra that lost the case for Maratha reservation in Supreme Court," Fadnavis tweeted.
Mumbai: Wilson College gets stop-work notice, BMC says no permission sought
Wilson College in Girgaon Chowpatty has been issued a stop work notice by the BMC. The notice was issued after RTI activist Santosh Daundkar sought information from the civic body pertaining to the ongoing repair work on the ground floor of the building, adjacent to the canteen area.
