India reports 14,148 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

24 February 2022 09:56 AM IST

Mumbai: Case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for brandishing sword

A case has been registered against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj at the Santacruz Police station in Mumbai on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules.

24 February 2022 09:56 AM IST

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra will stage a protest on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office here after the Central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case.

