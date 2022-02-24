Mumbai: Case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for brandishing sword
A case has been registered against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj at the Santacruz Police station in Mumbai on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules.
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra will stage a protest on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office here after the Central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case.
