Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - PM Narendra Modi likely to dedicate Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines on February 18

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

15 February 2022 09:42 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case: Sources

15 February 2022 08:39 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dedicate newly commissioned 5th 6th line between Thane and Diva on February 18th 2022, through video link

15 February 2022 08:17 AM IST

Maha to undertake study for phasing down coal-fired power plants: Aaditya Thackeray

In an important decision, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced to undertake a comprehensive study to help determine the phasing down of coal-fired power plants in a systematic manner.

15 February 2022 08:17 AM IST

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Home quarantine cases down by 71%

The home quarantine for Covid-19 has seen a staggering dip of 71 per cent in the last 12 days, even though there has not been a significant drop in institutional quarantine.

