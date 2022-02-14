e-Paper Get App

India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - NMMT bus catches fire during journey; no one injured

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

14 February 2022 09:51 AM IST

Thane: Woman dies after being thrashed by kin of daughter's friend over WhatsApp status; 3 held

14 February 2022 09:51 AM IST

Thane: NMMT bus catches fire during journey; no one injured

14 February 2022 09:07 AM IST

Mumbai: Residents of Tardeo building fire incident have to wait for another 2 months due to ongoing repair work

14 February 2022 09:07 AM IST

From a glorious career to new beginnings: Mumbai's Cathedral school principal, Meera Isaacs, set to retire after over 40 years

