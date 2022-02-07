e-Paper Get App

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - BEST routes/buses will be operating as per Holiday schedule

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

07 February 2022 10:31 AM IST

RBI reschedules MPC meet as Maharashtra shut on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, requesting a memorial of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

07 February 2022 10:31 AM IST

BEST routes/buses will be operating as per Holiday schedule

07 February 2022 09:18 AM IST

Maharashtra: People pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was cremated yesterday with full state honours

07 February 2022 09:18 AM IST

Santacruz murder case: Cops who ignored complaint face probe, family demands action

07 February 2022 09:18 AM IST

Bombay HC and other subordinate courts to remain closed today to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

