UP Fast line has been connected at 4.00 am today in the first 28 hours of ongoing 72 hours Mega block between Diva - Thane
Trains are running on slow and fast lines The 5th and 6th line work is being carried out in remaining 44 hours as per schedule.
The 5th and 6th line work is being carried out in remaining 44 hours as per schedule. pic.twitter.com/4DyqG0JjAh
