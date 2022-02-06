e-Paper Get App

ICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

06 February 2022 08:55 AM IST

UP Fast line has been connected at 4.00 am today in the first 28 hours of ongoing 72 hours Mega block between Diva - Thane

Trains are running on slow and fast lines The 5th and 6th line work is being carried out in remaining 44 hours as per schedule.

06 February 2022 07:45 AM IST

Bulli Bai App case: Mumbai Sessions Court asks police to file reply on Shweta Singh's bail plea

06 February 2022 07:45 AM IST

Mumbai: Inmate from Arthur road jail booked for assaulting prison official

