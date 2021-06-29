Mumbai: Latest updates - Live cartridges found in Goregaon suburb

Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccine camp case: Dr Manish Tripathi surrenders to Kandivali Police
Why Centre's approval needed for door-to-door vaccination? HC asks Maharashtra govt
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government why it needs an approval from the Centre to start door-to-door vaccination programme against COVID-19 for senior citizens, specially-abled and bedridden persons in the state.
The state government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the HC, saying home vaccination on an experimental basis can be started, but only for those who are completely immobile and bedridden.
People can't keep dying because of illegal construction: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said people can not just "keep dying" because of the failure of the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities to check the menace of illegal construction.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a Public Interest Litigation taken up by the court on its own following a building collapse last year in Bhiwandi. It was taken up for hearing anew after the collapse of a building in suburban Malad this month killed 12 people including eight children.
Maharashtra's longest, widest road tunnel sees light of day on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
In a significant achievement, Maharashtra's longest and widest road tunnel saw the light of day on the upcoming "Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg", or the Greenfield project of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, officials said here on Tuesday.
A huge roar of jubiliation rent the air after the final blast on the tunnel, marking the culmination of hard labour under the ever-looming threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, by a team of engineers and workers of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
Live cartridges found in Goregaon suburb
As many as 45 live cartridges were found near a high-rise building in suburban Goregaon, police said on Tuesday.
A man who spotted them alerted police on Monday night. The cartridges were of 2.5 MM pistol.
