India reports 1,27,952 news COVID-19 cases, 1059 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

05 February 2022 09:44 AM IST

Private bus overturns on Nashik-Aurangabad highway; 25 injured

05 February 2022 09:44 AM IST

Thane district reports 408 new COVID-19 cases; five die

05 February 2022 08:49 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC to upload records of all birth and death certificates starting from year 1880 to 2017

05 February 2022 08:49 AM IST

Western Railway to introduce 'KAVACH' technology on Mumbai Central-Ahmadabad/Ratlam route; here's how it will help

