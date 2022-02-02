Man held for digital payment tampering to cheat jewellers, hoteliers of Rs 25 lakh
मुख्यमंत्री यांचे बुधवार २ फेब्रुवारी २०२२ रोजीचे कार्यक्रम— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 2, 2022
दुपारी ३.३० वाजता
राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाची बैठक
स्थळ: मंत्रिमंडळ बैठक, सभागृह सातवा मजला मंत्रालय
( मुख्यमंत्री दूरदृश्य प्रणालीद्वारे उपस्थित)
