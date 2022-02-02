e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement
02 February 2022 10:52 AM IST

Man held for digital payment tampering to cheat jewellers, hoteliers of Rs 25 lakh

02 February 2022 10:52 AM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today

02 February 2022 10:52 AM IST

Pune: 8 including cop held for kidnapping man to extort Bitcoin worth Rs 300 crore

ALSO READ

Pune: 8 including cop held for kidnapping man to extort Bitcoin worth Rs 300 crore Pune: 8 including cop held for kidnapping man to extort Bitcoin worth Rs 300 crore
Advertisement
02 February 2022 09:26 AM IST

Maharshtra: Man gets life imprisonment for raping mother under influence of liquor

ALSO READ

Maharshtra: Man gets life imprisonment for raping mother under influence of liquor Maharshtra: Man gets life imprisonment for raping mother under influence of liquor
02 February 2022 09:26 AM IST

Thane: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi

ALSO READ

Thane: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi Thane: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement