Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI

29 January 2022 10:28 AM IST

Palghar: Vasai man held for killing lover of his estranged wife

A man allegedly strangulated to death the lover of his estranged wife in Vasai tehsil of Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which he was arrested early on Saturday, an official said.

29 January 2022 10:28 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari launches breakthrough of RHS portal of new 6-lane tunnel in Maharashtra's Khambatki ghat

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday virtually launched the breakthrough of the RHS portal of the new 6-lane tunnel (twin tunnels of 3 lanes each) in Khambatki ghat, Satara district, about 80km from Pune, Maharashtra.

29 January 2022 10:28 AM IST

Dharavi reports zero COVID-19 cases for the first time since third wave hit

29 January 2022 08:57 AM IST

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi reports zero cases for the first time since third wave hit

29 January 2022 08:57 AM IST

Mumbai: BJP launches attack against Shiv Sena over Worli's Jambori Maidan

