Mumbai: Latest updates - Amid COVID-19, Maharashtra Day celebrations remain low-key for second year in a row

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccination centre welcomes 18+ with jabs and selfie booths - See pics
Even as it is facing the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started vaccination for registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age today.
At the vaccination centres, the civic body welcomed people with selfie booths.
Amid COVID-19, Maharashtra Day celebrations remain low-key for second year in a row
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and several lockdown-like restrictions being in place, the 61st Foundation Day of Maharashtra was celebrated in a low-key manner on Saturday for the second year in a row.
In normal times, the Maharashtra Din is celebrated with parades, political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various public and private events hailing the history and traditions of the western Indian state.
Anand Mahindra rolls out 'Oxygen on Wheels' to tackle oxygen crisis in Maharashtra
In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)