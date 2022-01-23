e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement
23 January 2022 09:35 AM IST

Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

23 January 2022 09:35 AM IST

Mumbai couple arrested in Kolkata for raping woman for six years

ALSO READ

Mumbai couple arrested in Kolkata for raping woman for six years Mumbai couple arrested in Kolkata for raping woman for six years
23 January 2022 08:48 AM IST

Mumbai receives light rainfall, temperature to fall from tomorrow

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Mumbai receives light rainfall, temperature to fall from tomorrow Watch Video: Mumbai receives light rainfall, temperature to fall from tomorrow
Advertisement
23 January 2022 08:48 AM IST

Tardeo fire: Firemen climb 19 floors, save 29 lives

ALSO READ

Tardeo fire: Firemen climb 19 floors, save 29 lives Tardeo fire: Firemen climb 19 floors, save 29 lives

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement