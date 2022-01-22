Mumbai: Sudanese citizen arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh
Thane: Two from Jharkhand arrested for theft at watch shop
Advertisement
Watch Video: Unseasonal rain lash Mumbai, more showers expected in evening
Watch video: Major fire breaks out in 20-storey building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital; 2 dead, atleast 15 injured
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)