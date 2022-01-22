e-Paper Get App

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

COVID-19: Thane district reports over 3,000 new cases, 10 more die

Mumbai: Sudanese citizen arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh

Thane: Two from Jharkhand arrested for theft at watch shop

Watch Video: Unseasonal rain lash Mumbai, more showers expected in evening

Watch video: Major fire breaks out in 20-storey building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital; 2 dead, atleast 15 injured

