Mumbai: Truck overturns on autorickshaw on JVLR, one injured
Mumbai: One person was injured after a truck loaded with sand overturned on an autorickshaw near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Wardha 'illegal abortions': One more skull found in Kadam Hospital yard
The police have recovered one more skull of an infant, allegedly aborted at the Kadam Hospital in Arvi town, and raids were carried out at several places, officials said here on Saturday.
Konkan Railway extends cancellation of Train no. 10101 / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express
Upgradation of Infrastructure works viz. Tunnel Maintenance and Railway Electrification are in progress between Ratnagiri - Madgaon section.
Hence it has been decided to extend the cancellation of Train no. 10101 / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express on a temporary basis for a further 15 days up to February 2, 2022. Passengers are requested to kindly note the same.
Maharashtra: 81 Mumbai, 31 Pune police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
