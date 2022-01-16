Konkan Railway extends cancellation of Train no. 10101 / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express

Upgradation of Infrastructure works viz. Tunnel Maintenance and Railway Electrification are in progress between Ratnagiri - Madgaon section.

Hence it has been decided to extend the cancellation of Train no. 10101 / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express on a temporary basis for a further 15 days up to February 2, 2022. Passengers are requested to kindly note the same.