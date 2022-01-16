e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Truck overturns on autorickshaw on JVLR, one injured

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

16 January 2022 08:47 AM IST

Mumbai: Truck overturns on autorickshaw on JVLR, one injured

Mumbai: One person was injured after a truck loaded with sand overturned on an autorickshaw near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

16 January 2022 08:47 AM IST

Wardha 'illegal abortions': One more skull found in Kadam Hospital yard

The police have recovered one more skull of an infant, allegedly aborted at the Kadam Hospital in Arvi town, and raids were carried out at several places, officials said here on Saturday.

16 January 2022 08:28 AM IST

Konkan Railway extends cancellation of Train no. 10101  / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express

Upgradation of Infrastructure works viz. Tunnel Maintenance and Railway Electrification are in progress between Ratnagiri - Madgaon section.

Hence it has been decided to extend the cancellation of Train no. 10101  / 10102 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn. - Ratnagiri Daily Express on a temporary basis for a further 15 days up to February 2, 2022. Passengers are requested to kindly note the same.

16 January 2022 08:28 AM IST

Maharashtra: 81 Mumbai, 31 Pune police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

