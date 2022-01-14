e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex slumps 434.59 pts to 60,800.71 in opening session; Nifty declines 111.10 pts to 18,146.70Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident goes up to 9: Railway officialIndia reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

Advertisement
14 January 2022 09:44 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore
14 January 2022 09:19 AM IST

Mumbai: BEST planning to redevelop housing quarters across city

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BEST planning to redevelop housing quarters across city Mumbai: BEST planning to redevelop housing quarters across city
14 January 2022 09:19 AM IST

Watch video: Fire breaks out in plastic godown near Shilphata in Thane, no injuries yet

ALSO READ

Watch video: Fire breaks out in plastic godown near Shilphata in Thane, no injuries yet Watch video: Fire breaks out in plastic godown near Shilphata in Thane, no injuries yet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement