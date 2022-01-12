e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

Representative Image | AFP

Advertisement
12 January 2022 08:52 AM IST

Maharashtra: Atleast 481 resident doctors have tested COVID-19 positive so far

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Atleast 481 resident doctors have tested COVID-19 positive so far Maharashtra: Atleast 481 resident doctors have tested COVID-19 positive so far
12 January 2022 08:52 AM IST

Maharashtra Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020 to Sept 2021

ALSO READ

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maha Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020... FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maha Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement