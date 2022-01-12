Maharashtra: Atleast 481 resident doctors have tested COVID-19 positive so far
Maharashtra Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020 to Sept 2021
ALSO READFPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maha Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)