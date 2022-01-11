e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | PTI

11 January 2022 04:42 PM IST

There is no such decision on curtailing the age limit for tickets in Shiv Sena for (Municipal) Corporation elections; decision will be taken by Aditya Thackeray & Uddhav Thackeray. They will take a call over the ones having criminal records: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

11 January 2022 04:42 PM IST

In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

11 January 2022 04:42 PM IST

We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

11 January 2022 03:38 PM IST

Thunderstorm, moderate showers forecast for parts of Vidarbha; IMD issues yellow warning

11 January 2022 03:38 PM IST

Accused Prasad Purohit files plea for in-camera trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Lt. Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Tuesday filed an application before a special court here requesting that the ongoing trial be held in-camera.

Purohit claimed that the media was conducting debates and discussions on the trial proceedings which the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had prohibited in 2019.

11 January 2022 03:13 PM IST

Very disturbing scenario in Maha where ex-police commissioner has no faith in own force: SC

It is a "very disturbing" scenario in Maharashtra where former police commissioner Param Bir Singh does not have faith in his own force and the state government has no faith in the CBI, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

11 January 2022 03:13 PM IST

30 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday.

These prisoners were tested positive after samples were collected in the past 10 days.

All the infected patients have been isolated inside the jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

