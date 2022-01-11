There is no such decision on curtailing the age limit for tickets in Shiv Sena for (Municipal) Corporation elections; decision will be taken by Aditya Thackeray & Uddhav Thackeray. They will take a call over the ones having criminal records: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Thunderstorm, moderate showers forecast for parts of Vidarbha; IMD issues yellow warning
Accused Prasad Purohit files plea for in-camera trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case
Lt. Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Tuesday filed an application before a special court here requesting that the ongoing trial be held in-camera.
Purohit claimed that the media was conducting debates and discussions on the trial proceedings which the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had prohibited in 2019.
Very disturbing scenario in Maha where ex-police commissioner has no faith in own force: SC
It is a "very disturbing" scenario in Maharashtra where former police commissioner Param Bir Singh does not have faith in his own force and the state government has no faith in the CBI, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
30 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail test positive for COVID-19
As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday.
These prisoners were tested positive after samples were collected in the past 10 days.
All the infected patients have been isolated inside the jail.
(With inputs from agencies)
