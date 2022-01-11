Accused Prasad Purohit files plea for in-camera trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Lt. Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Tuesday filed an application before a special court here requesting that the ongoing trial be held in-camera.

Purohit claimed that the media was conducting debates and discussions on the trial proceedings which the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had prohibited in 2019.