Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest Updates

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

09 January 2022 09:06 AM IST

Maharashtra govt all set to give precaution doses to people above 60 from January 10, says Rajesh Tope

09 January 2022 08:49 AM IST

'No weekend lockdown in Mumbai for now': Mayor Kishori Pednekar

09 January 2022 08:49 AM IST

Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not

09 January 2022 08:49 AM IST

Campaign curbs should apply to all, PM Modi must lead by example: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

