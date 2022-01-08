BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maha home minister, Mumbai police
BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday.
