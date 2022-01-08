e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

Mumbai: Latest updates - | File Photo

Advertisement
08 January 2022 05:23 PM IST

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve tests positive for COVID-19

08 January 2022 03:18 PM IST

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maha home minister, Mumbai police

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement