e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement
08 January 2022 12:31 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar in a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has requested him to order an inquiry into death threat calls received by him

08 January 2022 11:02 AM IST

Mumbai: Around 96 percent of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Around 96 percent of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says BMC chief... Mumbai: Around 96 percent of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says BMC chief...
08 January 2022 11:02 AM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi records highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi records highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi records highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic
Advertisement
08 January 2022 11:02 AM IST

Mumbai: No lockdown needed, despite COVID-19 surge, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

ALSO READ

Mumbai: No lockdown needed, despite COVID-19 surge, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal Mumbai: No lockdown needed, despite COVID-19 surge, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal
08 January 2022 10:08 AM IST

Mumbai: Railway passengers to pay Rs 10-50 extra as development fee for revamped stations

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Railway passengers to pay Rs 10-50 extra as development fee for revamped stations Mumbai: Railway passengers to pay Rs 10-50 extra as development fee for revamped stations

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement