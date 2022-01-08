Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar in a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has requested him to order an inquiry into death threat calls received by him
Mumbai: Around 96 percent of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal
COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi records highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic
Mumbai: No lockdown needed, despite COVID-19 surge, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal
Mumbai: Railway passengers to pay Rs 10-50 extra as development fee for revamped stations
