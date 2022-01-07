e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Bhushan Koyande

07 January 2022 03:23 PM IST

Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19. Sample testing of people staying at the minister's residence has been done, said the State Home Minister's Office

07 January 2022 03:23 PM IST

No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

07 January 2022 03:23 PM IST

Maharashtra is heading for a third wave of #Covid_19, the govt will soon direct police and local administration to register offences to control a large gatherings as the norms will have to be strictly adhered to by all says public health ministe

07 January 2022 03:17 PM IST

HC extends Rao's surrender date, asks how he can be sent to jail amid COVID-19 surge?

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till February 5, the date of surrender for poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case who is currently on medical bail, before Taloja prison authorities in Maharashtra.

