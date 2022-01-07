07 January 2022 03:23 PM IST



Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19. Sample testing of people staying at the minister's residence has been done, said the State Home Minister's Office

No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Maharashtra is heading for a third wave of #Covid_19, the govt will soon direct police and local administration to register offences to control a large gatherings as the norms will have to be strictly adhered to by all says public health ministe

