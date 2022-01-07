Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19. Sample testing of people staying at the minister's residence has been done, said the State Home Minister's Office
No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
Maharashtra is heading for a third wave of #Covid_19, the govt will soon direct police and local administration to register offences to control a large gatherings as the norms will have to be strictly adhered to by all says public health ministe
HC extends Rao's surrender date, asks how he can be sent to jail amid COVID-19 surge?
The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till February 5, the date of surrender for poet Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case who is currently on medical bail, before Taloja prison authorities in Maharashtra.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
