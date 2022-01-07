e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rises 400 points to touch 60,000 in early trade; Nifty gains over 100 pointsIndia reports 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,007
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

Advertisement
07 January 2022 11:25 AM IST

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, NCP leader Nawa Malik urges citizens to follow norms and avoid crowding

07 January 2022 11:25 AM IST

COVID-19: For now, no weekend lockdown, uninterrupted local train services, says Rajesh Tope

ALSO READ

COVID-19: For now, no weekend lockdown, uninterrupted local train services, says Rajesh Tope COVID-19: For now, no weekend lockdown, uninterrupted local train services, says Rajesh Tope
07 January 2022 11:25 AM IST

Three people sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area

Advertisement
07 January 2022 08:56 AM IST

Four staff members of State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19.

07 January 2022 08:56 AM IST

Mumbai reports over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, highest since pandemic outbreak

ALSO READ

India's active COVID-19 tally again breaches 4 lakh mark: 43,509 cases and 640 deaths reported in... India's active COVID-19 tally again breaches 4 lakh mark: 43,509 cases and 640 deaths reported in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement