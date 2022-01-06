21 more Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus workers test positive for COVID. Total 87 positive, of which 22 discharged: BEST PRO, Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
The no. of cases are growing but hospitalisations have not increased. Also, the number of casualties hasn't increased, medical oxygen demand hasn't gone up. In the coming days, we'll conduct a serosurvey: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/qWZNCbm8CP— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
Maharashtra may face lockdown if more than 40 per cent of COVID-19 beds in hospitals are occupied, says State Health department
