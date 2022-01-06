e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex tumbles 621.31 pts to end at 59,601.84; Nifty slumps 179.35 pts to 17,745.90
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | AFP

Mumbai: Latest updates - | AFP

Advertisement
06 January 2022 06:03 PM IST
06 January 2022 04:44 PM IST
06 January 2022 04:03 PM IST

Maharashtra may face lockdown if more than 40 per cent of COVID-19 beds in hospitals are occupied, says State Health department

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement