e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rallies 367 pts to reclaim 60k; Nifty above 17,900
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai- Latest Updates: |

Mumbai- Latest Updates:

Advertisement
05 January 2022 05:53 PM IST
05 January 2022 05:04 PM IST

61 resident doctors at JJ hospital test positive for COVID-19

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement