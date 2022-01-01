Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chairing a meeting on urban development issues
An important online meeting on Urban Development is being held today in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh
Over 10 ministers, 20 MLAs tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra so far: Deputy CM
More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.
Notably, Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies)
