In connection with the recruitment process organized by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, a press release has been issued regarding the action to be taken by the Commission in case of vulgar, uncivilized, unparliamentary and obscene language remarks by the candidates/persons.
Retailers demand roll back in the proposed increase of GST rates on Garments / Footwear
Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) & other associations have urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to roll back propped hike from 5% to 12% on Garment, fabric and footwear products. They have argued that such a substantial rise will lead to massive job loss in the country especially when there has been surge in COVID 19 and Omixron Variant cases.
Union Minister Kaushal Kishore demands probe into 2008 Malegaon blast witness statement
Maha police team in Chhattisgarh to seek custody of Kalicharan Maharaj
The Pune Police has rushed a team to Chhattisgarh to seek custody of the arrested preacher, Kalicharan Maharaj who is accused of making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, official sources said here on Thursday.
Union Minister Kaushal Kishore demands probe into 2008 Malegaon blast witness statement
Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has demanded an investigation into the statement made by the witness of the 2008 Malegaon blast case who alleged that he was pressurised to name Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS leaders in the case.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)