India win first Test match against South Africa by 113 runs, lead 3-match series by 1-0
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:02 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

30 December 2021 04:02 PM IST

In connection with the recruitment process organized by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, a press  release has been issued regarding the action to be taken by the Commission in case of vulgar, uncivilized, unparliamentary and obscene language remarks by the candidates/persons.

Retailers demand roll back in the proposed increase of GST rates on Garments / Footwear

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) & other associations have urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to roll back propped hike from 5% to 12% on Garment, fabric and footwear products. They have argued that such a substantial rise will lead to massive job loss in the country especially when there has been surge in COVID 19 and Omixron Variant cases.

30 December 2021 03:04 PM IST

Maha police team in Chhattisgarh to seek custody of Kalicharan Maharaj

The Pune Police has rushed a team to Chhattisgarh to seek custody of the arrested preacher, Kalicharan Maharaj who is accused of making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, official sources said here on Thursday.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore demands probe into 2008 Malegaon blast witness statement

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has demanded an investigation into the statement made by the witness of the 2008 Malegaon blast case who alleged that he was pressurised to name Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS leaders in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

