Retailers demand roll back in the proposed increase of GST rates on Garments / Footwear

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) & other associations have urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to roll back propped hike from 5% to 12% on Garment, fabric and footwear products. They have argued that such a substantial rise will lead to massive job loss in the country especially when there has been surge in COVID 19 and Omixron Variant cases.