COVID-19: Mumbai sees 70 percent spike in cases, Delhi 50 percent
Mumbai and Delhi are both grappling yet again with an invisible stalker. The financial capital on Tuesday recorded 1,377 fresh Covid cases and one death, registering a spooky 70 per cent spike in a 24-hour period.
COVID-19: BMC targets 100 percent vaccination in Mumbai by January 26
With the threat of the Omicron variant, and the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of completing a 100 per cent vaccination mark across the maximum city by January 26.
