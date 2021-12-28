Watch: Video emerges showing Nitesh Rane 'meowing' at Aaditya Thackeray as he enters Vidhan Bhavan
Maharashtra IMA declares its support to students and theie agitation for expediting the NEET PG Counselling
Maharashtra IMA declares its support to students and theie agitation for expediting the NEET PG Counselling
NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "there will be hearing today at 3 pm before the Caste Scrutiny Committee regarding my complaint against the fake caste certificate of Sameer Dawood Wankhede My lawyers and representatives will present all details to the committee"
NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "there will be hearing today at 3 pm before the Caste Scrutiny Committee regarding my complaint against the fake caste certificate of Sameer Dawood Wankhede My lawyers and representatives will present all details to the committee"
My lawyers & representatives will present all details to the committee"
Kin of 222 MSRTC staffers who died of COVID-19 have applied for jobs: Anil Parab
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has received 222 job applications in the compassionate grounds category by kin of staffers who died of COVID-19 in the last couple of years, state minister Anil Parab said on Monday.
Maharashtra: MVA govt explores options to hold Assembly Speaker's election today, sans Guv's approval
The MVA govt is exploring options of holding the assembly Speaker's election today without the approval of Governor BS Koshyari, who said that said that holding the election through voice vote would be 'unconstitutional.'
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
