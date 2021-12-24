Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh summoned by police in attempt to murder case
BJP legislators protesting in Maharashtra Assembly premises against state govt over the issues Maharashtra State Road Transport employees, students (exam paper leaks) and farmers.
BJP legislators protesting in Maharashtra Assembly premises against state govt over the issues Maharashtra State Road Transport employees, students (exam paper leaks) and farmers. pic.twitter.com/0vGkGhEr7i— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021
MSRDC launches 'tactical urbanism trials' on old Mumbai-Pune highway to improve safety at intersections
With a view to bring down the number of accidents taking place at the intersections on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in association with a voluntary organisation and a leading car maker, has launched "tactical urbanism trials" at Karla Phata near Lonavala.
Maharashtra to issue fresh guidelines to curb crowding amid rising COVID-19 cases
The Maharashtra government has decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to avoid crowding in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, and it will issue guidelines regarding these curbs, an official said on Friday.
Anyone found violating govt guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked, says Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner
Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, in a fresh order on Thursday said that anyone found violating the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.
Hotel Association condemns assault of hotel staff by cop in Maharashtra for denying free food, drinks
Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR), the apex body of the hotel industry, on Thursday condemned the assault on a hotel staff by an Assistant Police Inspector (API) attached to Mumbai's Vakola Police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)