Mumbai

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:54 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra to issue fresh guidelines to curb crowding amid rising COVID-19 cases

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

24 December 2021 11:54 AM IST

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh summoned by police in attempt to murder case

24 December 2021 11:54 AM IST

BJP legislators protesting in Maharashtra Assembly premises against state govt over the issues Maharashtra State Road Transport employees, students (exam paper leaks) and farmers.

24 December 2021 11:54 AM IST

MSRDC launches 'tactical urbanism trials' on old Mumbai-Pune highway to improve safety at intersections

With a view to bring down the number of accidents taking place at the intersections on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in association with a voluntary organisation and a leading car maker, has launched "tactical urbanism trials" at Karla Phata near Lonavala.

24 December 2021 11:54 AM IST

Maharashtra to issue fresh guidelines to curb crowding amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Maharashtra government has decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to avoid crowding in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, and it will issue guidelines regarding these curbs, an official said on Friday.

24 December 2021 10:15 AM IST

Anyone found violating govt guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked, says Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, in a fresh order on Thursday said that anyone found violating the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 will be booked under Section 188 of IPC.

24 December 2021 10:15 AM IST

Hotel Association condemns assault of hotel staff by cop in Maharashtra for denying free food, drinks

Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR), the apex body of the hotel industry, on Thursday condemned the assault on a hotel staff by an Assistant Police Inspector (API) attached to Mumbai's Vakola Police.

