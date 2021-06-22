Mumbai: Latest updates - Charas found hidden in petrol tanks of motorbikes

Charas found hidden in petrol tanks of motorbikes
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday recovered nine kg of charas hidden in cavities made inside the petrol tanks of two motorbikes, an official said.
The Mumbai zonal team of the NCB had earlier on June 14 and 15 seized 17.3 kg of charas, a banned narcotic drug, from a religious place in Dadar area here and arrested seven persons.
COVID-19: Maharashtra administers record 5.52 lakh vaccine doses
Maharashtra on Tuesday administered a state record 5.52 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bettering the 5.34 lakh figure achieved on April 26, a senior official said.
The state, till 8pm on Tuesday, had given 5,52,909 doses, and the actual figure could increase further, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.
CIDCO to refund delayed payment charges to housing scheme applicants
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), an agency of the Maharashtra government, has waived delayed payment charges on 5th and 6th installments under its 2018-19 housing scheme and would refund this money to 3,417 applicants, it said on Tuesday.
About Rs 1. 07 crore in total will be refunded to those who paid the delayed payment charges, it said in a release.
Atrocities case: Won't arrest Param Bir Singh till July 3, Maharashtra govt tells HC
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court it would not arrest senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh till July 3 in a case registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the state government, said his earlier statement, that the police would not arrest the former Mumbai police commissioner, shall continue till July 3.
Maharashtra MP welcomes SC stay on HC order cancelling her caste certificate
Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur-Rana on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that stayed the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.
A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari took note of Rana's appeal and issued notices to Maharashtra and others, including the person who had complained against the caste certificate of the lawmaker who has won from a reserved constituency.
Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt over monsoon session, says, 'MVA will fall automatically one day'
HC directs NIA to file reply on Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea in Elgar case
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the National Investigation Agency to file its affidavit by July 3 in response to the bail petition of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
Bharadwaj was arrested on August 28, 2018 and has been in jail since then.
The case was registered against her and some other activists under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet in fake TRP case
The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.
The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) probing the case.
"Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet," lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said.