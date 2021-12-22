Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 65
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 65, the health department said here.
MSRTC employees' strike continues despite union withdrawing from stir
A majority of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees did not report to work on Tuesday even though the last trade union linked to the ongoing strike has announced its withdrawal from the stir, while the MSRTC managed to operate nearly 3,000 buses during the day, officials and union leaders said.
Kangana Ranaut not to appear before Mumbai Police today
Pursuant to the Bombay High Court, Actor Kangana Ranaut was supposed to appear before the Mumbai police at Khar police station on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of FIR filed against her for her Instagram post with alleged derogatory remarks made against Sikhs.
