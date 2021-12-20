e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
20 December 2021 04:07 PM IST

Mahindra group inks pact with Maharashtra govt to set up multiple vehicle-scrapping facilities in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik

Mahindra group on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for setting up multiple vehicle-scrapping units in the state.

Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt Ltd, which operates recycling facilities under the Cero brand, already has a recycling facility at Pune and is looking to set up four additional facilities in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik.

(With inputs from agencies)

