Mahindra group inks pact with Maharashtra govt to set up multiple vehicle-scrapping facilities in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik
Mahindra group on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for setting up multiple vehicle-scrapping units in the state.
Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt Ltd, which operates recycling facilities under the Cero brand, already has a recycling facility at Pune and is looking to set up four additional facilities in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)