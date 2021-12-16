e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases, 7,948 recoveries and 343 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:42 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

16 December 2021 10:42 AM IST

Thane district logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane has added 119 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,794, an official said on Thursday.

16 December 2021 10:42 AM IST

COVID-19 Omicron scare: BMC puts city on high alert till January 15

16 December 2021 10:42 AM IST

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to implement Village Road Scheme Phase 2; 10,000 kms of roads to be constructed

16 December 2021 08:45 AM IST

Maharashtra: 'Godman' booked for sexually abusing girl on pretext of curing her ailments

Police have registered a case against a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on the pretext of curing her ailments, an official said on Wednesday.

16 December 2021 08:45 AM IST

Will not tolerate elections without OBC reservation: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the party "will not tolerate future elections without OBC reservation.

16 December 2021 08:45 AM IST

'Omicron cases likely to surge in January across Maharashtra,' says Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas

