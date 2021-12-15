COVID-19 Omicron scare: Rapid RT PCR rates reduced further to Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport
ED summons IPS G Shreedhar in connection with Rs 100-crore extortion case
Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh.
7 new Omicron cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra tally now 8
As many as seven fresh Omicron infections have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Health Department said.
Mumbai schools reopen for Std 1 to 7 from today, Pune from tomorrow
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
