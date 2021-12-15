e-Paper Get App

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Rapid RT-PCR rates reduced further to Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | AFP

COVID-19 Omicron scare: Rapid RT PCR rates reduced further to Rs 1,975 at Mumbai airport

ED summons IPS G Shreedhar in connection with Rs 100-crore extortion case

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh.

7 new Omicron cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra tally now 8

As many as seven fresh Omicron infections have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Health Department said.

Mumbai schools reopen for Std 1 to 7 from today, Pune from tomorrow

