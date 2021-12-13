e-Paper Get App

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:42 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

Defamation case: Javed Akhtar seeks non-bailable warrant against Kangana

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

Raj second highest after Maharashtra with 13 Omicron cases

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

CGST, Mumbai busts fictitious entities availing Input Tax Credit against Fake Invoices; fraudulent transaction of Rs. 6.23 Crore

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

Five people injured after the lift of a building collapsed in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai, says BMC

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST

In the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly session, we will discuss the climate change situation with state MLAs. Climate change is a crucial issue not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra, but for the entire world: Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment Minister

13 December 2021 03:18 PM IST

ED charge sheet says Jacqueline Fernandez also received a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings & a bracelet of multi-colored stones, two Hermes bracelets, & a Mini Cooper which she returned. Fernandez said Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips

13 December 2021 03:18 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: According to ED charge sheet, the statement of Jacqueline Fernandez was recorded on Aug 30 & Oct 20. Fernandez said she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear, as per the charge sheet

(With inputs from agencies)

