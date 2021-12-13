13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



Defamation case: Javed Akhtar seeks non-bailable warrant against Kangana

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



Raj second highest after Maharashtra with 13 Omicron cases

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



CGST, Mumbai busts fictitious entities availing Input Tax Credit against Fake Invoices; fraudulent transaction of Rs. 6.23 Crore

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



Five people injured after the lift of a building collapsed in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai, says BMC

13 December 2021 04:42 PM IST



In the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly session, we will discuss the climate change situation with state MLAs. Climate change is a crucial issue not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra, but for the entire world: Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment Minister

13 December 2021 03:18 PM IST



ED charge sheet says Jacqueline Fernandez also received a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings & a bracelet of multi-colored stones, two Hermes bracelets, & a Mini Cooper which she returned. Fernandez said Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips