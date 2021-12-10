e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL Soni

10 December 2021 11:57 AM IST

First Omicron patient of Pune city has tested negative in his RT-PCR test and is all set to go home today: Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

10 December 2021 11:57 AM IST

Mumbai: An FIR registered at Bandra Police Station, against unidentified person, based on a complaint by former cricketer Vinod Kambli of being duped of Rs 1,13,998 on the pretext of KYC update.

10 December 2021 10:52 AM IST

10 December 2021 10:52 AM IST

Court stays own order directing police to file case against Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol under SC/ST act

10 December 2021 10:52 AM IST

Maharashtra to move SC for empirical data on OBCs from Centre: Bhujbal

The Maharashtra government will move the Supreme Court against the stay imposed on the local bodies elections in the state on seats where there is the reservation of up to 27 per cent for OBCs.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said here that the state government will plead in the apex court that the elections to local bodies should either be held for all seats, including those reserved for OBCs, or be postponed altogether.

10 December 2021 10:52 AM IST

Omicron shadow looms on Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai rally

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's December 28 rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the authorities will have to "think about it" if the newly discovered Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads.

10 December 2021 10:17 AM IST

Cheating complaint filed against producers of film `83'

A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has filed a cheating complaint before a magistrate's court here against the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film "83".

10 December 2021 10:17 AM IST

Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs seized 35 kg of heroin worth around Rs 249 crore and held two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday, sources said.

The arrested persons included a woman traveler, they added.

