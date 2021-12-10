Maharashtra to move SC for empirical data on OBCs from Centre: Bhujbal

The Maharashtra government will move the Supreme Court against the stay imposed on the local bodies elections in the state on seats where there is the reservation of up to 27 per cent for OBCs.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said here that the state government will plead in the apex court that the elections to local bodies should either be held for all seats, including those reserved for OBCs, or be postponed altogether.