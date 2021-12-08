e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Maha CM orders speedy inoculation in face of Omicron concerns

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

08 December 2021 05:50 PM IST
Maha CM orders speedy inoculation in face of Omicron concerns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday ordered "speedy vaccination" against coronavirus as the state cabinet expressed worry over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the world, an official statement said.

At a cabinet meeting, Thackeray instructed officials to ramp up vaccination, especially in areas where the proportion of inoculated persons in the eligible population is low, it said.

08 December 2021 04:03 PM IST

COVID-19 Omicron scare: Will make all efforts to lower RT-PCR test rates at Mumbai Airport to Rs 2,000, says Rajesh Tope

