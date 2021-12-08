The planned inauguration of the new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan has been postponed, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said. The decision was taken in the wake of military helicopter crash: Raj Bhavan— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
The New Durbar Hall inauguration event in Maharashtra which was to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest is cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances: Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Sources— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
Maha CM orders speedy inoculation in face of Omicron concerns
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday ordered "speedy vaccination" against coronavirus as the state cabinet expressed worry over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the world, an official statement said.
At a cabinet meeting, Thackeray instructed officials to ramp up vaccination, especially in areas where the proportion of inoculated persons in the eligible population is low, it said.
COVID-19 Omicron scare: Will make all efforts to lower RT-PCR test rates at Mumbai Airport to Rs 2,000, says Rajesh Tope
