Mumbai: Death toll in the incident of fire due to cylinder burst in Worli, on 1st Dec, rises to 3 after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital yesterday. A 4-month old infant and a 27-year-old man had died last week.

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed an affidavit before Bombay HC & has alleged that state min Nawab Malik has done contempt of Court by giving statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do it.

Chhatrapati Shivaji's thinking was futuristic; he built first modern navy of India: President Kovind

Maharashtra | A body of a soldier was found near the Mira Road railway track in Mumbai yesterday. He was missing since Nov 30. Further investigation underway: Vasai GRP

Maharashtra | We received a complaint from a man that someone was blackmailing him with reference to personal photographs of his wife & demanded Rs 8 lakh from him. Acting on this, we've arrested the accused from Delhi: Jyoti Desai, Senior Police Inspector, Aarey, Mumbai (06.12)

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first 2 cases of Omicron; Maha tally at 10 Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10. (With inputs from agencies)