CID records statement of former CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case, asks him to appear again today
Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday recorded his statement before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its Navi Mumbai office for around six hours in connection with an extortion case.
Singh has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.
Will urge Centre to reduce gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses, says Aaditya Thackeray
Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the state government will urge to Centre to reduce the gap between the COVID-19 vaccine doses so that it can complete 100 per cent of the second dose for Mumbai by mid-January.
No patient in Mumbai infected with Omicron, says Mumbai Mayor
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday assured that no case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in Mumbai and alerted authorities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
