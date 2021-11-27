Mumbai | Redevelopment of non-cess buildings: MHADA's demand for 3 FSI granted
The state government has declared that a modification is being made allowing non-cess buildings’ redevelopment under provisions of the Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(7). Until now, redevelopment of only cess buildings was allowed under DCR 33(7).
Morphed Pawar-Shah-Fadnavis picture: NCP asks Maha govt to take action
NCP on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra government take action against trolls who morphed pictures of party chief Sharad Pawar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Kishore Raje Nimbalkar appointed MPSC chairman
The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday appointed Kishore Raje Nimbalkar as chairman of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.
COVID-19: After Aurangabad, Hingoli adopts 'no vaccine, no fuel policy
