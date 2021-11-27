e-Paper Get App

Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 386
Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai | Redevelopment of non-cess buildings: MHADA's demand for 3 FSI granted

The state government has declared that a modification is being made allowing non-cess buildings’ redevelopment under provisions of the Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(7). Until now, redevelopment of only cess buildings was allowed under DCR 33(7).

ALSO READ

Morphed Pawar-Shah-Fadnavis picture: NCP asks Maha govt to take action

NCP on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra government take action against trolls who morphed pictures of party chief Sharad Pawar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kishore Raje Nimbalkar appointed MPSC chairman

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday appointed Kishore Raje Nimbalkar as chairman of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

COVID-19: After Aurangabad, Hingoli adopts 'no vaccine, no fuel policy

