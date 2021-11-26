e-Paper Get App

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:48 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

26 November 2021 03:48 PM IST
Permissible action will be taken against Param Bir Singh, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Days after Supreme Court granted former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh interim protection from arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said that permissible action will be taken against him per the police service rules.

"Permissible action will be taken as per the police service rules. Further decisions will be taken after speaking to the Chief Minister," said Patil.

26/11 Mumbai attacks: NSG chief Dutt continued to lead operation even after terrorists killed his relative

