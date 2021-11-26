Permissible action will be taken against Param Bir Singh, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Days after Supreme Court granted former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh interim protection from arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said that permissible action will be taken against him per the police service rules.

"Permissible action will be taken as per the police service rules. Further decisions will be taken after speaking to the Chief Minister," said Patil.