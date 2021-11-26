Maharashtra: BJP's Hansraj Singh and Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde elected unopposed in MLC elections for two seats in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
Permissible action will be taken against Param Bir Singh, says Maharashtra Home Minister
Days after Supreme Court granted former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh interim protection from arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said that permissible action will be taken against him per the police service rules.
"Permissible action will be taken as per the police service rules. Further decisions will be taken after speaking to the Chief Minister," said Patil.
I met Anil Deshmukh several times between Dec to March,2021. Meetings took place at Deshmukh's residence, office & Sahyadri Guest House. All meetings were officials: Sachin Waze told Chandiwal Committee, probing extortion allegations against former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
