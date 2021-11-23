Congress' Ravindra Prabhakar Bhoyar to contest the ensuing biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur Local Authorities' Constituency.
Thane, Maharashtra: A 47-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl; accused sent to one-day police custody: Kopri Police Station (22.11)
Advertisement
Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan who was blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case. He had posed as a woman, made a woman speak with the MLA & then sent him his morphed obscene video, demanding Rs 50,000.
The man had threatened to make the video viral if the money was not given to him. The man has been arrested and brought to Mumbai.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not been permitted to hold a rally at BKC in Mumbai on 27th November. The permission was not granted in wake of COVID, ban on public gatherings at MMRDA ground and recent violence in some districts of the state: Mumbai Police
Maha logs 656 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths - lowest since Apr 2020
Maharashtra on Monday reported eight fresh fatalities and 656 new COVID-19 cases, lowest one-day figures since April 2020, a health department official said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement