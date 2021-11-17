e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Leaders across political spectrum pay tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

17 November 2021 10:35 AM IST

I don't think there was a need for something to happen in Maharashtra or other states if something happened in Tripura: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra violence

17 November 2021 10:35 AM IST

Leaders across political spectrum pay tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray

17 November 2021 10:35 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.41 crore

17 November 2021 09:48 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane district sees 117 fresh cases, 4 fatalities

17 November 2021 09:14 AM IST

Maharashtra govt will take help of Salman Khan to encourage vaccination in Muslim-dominated areas, says Rajesh Tope

17 November 2021 09:48 AM IST

Mumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19

17 November 2021 08:17 AM IST

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday evening met Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

