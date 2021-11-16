e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:03 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Nawab Malik releases the purported talk between KPGosavi & an informer

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

16 November 2021 09:18 AM IST

Maha: BJP activists defy section 144 to take out morcha in Nagpur; police say will register cases

BJP leaders and workers took out a morcha in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday defying section 144 of CrPC, which bans assembly of more than five persons, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The saffron leaders alleged that the Maharashtra government had deprived the people of free ration provided by the Central government during the pandemic period.

(With inputs from agencies)

16 November 2021 09:18 AM IST

Prajnya Satav is Cong MLC candidate for bypoll in Maharashtra

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Mumbai | Second summon was issued to actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time. Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case: Mumbai Police

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 cr from Hardik Pandya at airport

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty...: Cricketer Hardik Pandya in a statement

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Nawab Malik releases alleged WhatsApp chats between KP Gosavi & informer

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Maharashtra: Raids underway at two places in Nanded, in connection with yesterday's Ganja seizure of 1,127 kgs in the district. The two accused, who were arrested yesterday, will be produced before a local court for NCB remand today: NCB

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB team seized 1500 kgs of Ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district; two people apprehended for questioning. The Ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Ban on IRF founded by fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik extended for 5 years

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Nanded drug seizure: Arrested accused to be produced before court today, NCB raids underway

16 November 2021 03:03 PM IST

Mumbai: Nawab Malik releases the purported talk between KPGosavi & an informer

