Maha: BJP activists defy section 144 to take out morcha in Nagpur; police say will register cases
BJP leaders and workers took out a morcha in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday defying section 144 of CrPC, which bans assembly of more than five persons, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
The saffron leaders alleged that the Maharashtra government had deprived the people of free ration provided by the Central government during the pandemic period.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mumbai | Second summon was issued to actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time. Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case: Mumbai Police
Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 cr from Hardik Pandya at airport
Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty...: Cricketer Hardik Pandya in a statement
Nawab Malik releases alleged WhatsApp chats between KP Gosavi & informer
Here are whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer which shows how they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise.— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021
This is Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army therefore he has a lot to answer pic.twitter.com/Et6VNrQefR
Maharashtra: Raids underway at two places in Nanded, in connection with yesterday's Ganja seizure of 1,127 kgs in the district. The two accused, who were arrested yesterday, will be produced before a local court for NCB remand today: NCB
Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB team seized 1500 kgs of Ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district; two people apprehended for questioning. The Ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Ban on IRF founded by fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik extended for 5 years
Nanded drug seizure: Arrested accused to be produced before court today, NCB raids underway
Mumbai: Nawab Malik releases the purported talk between KPGosavi & an informer
.@nawabmalikncp released the purported talk between #KPGosavi— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 16, 2021
