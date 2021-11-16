Maha: BJP activists defy section 144 to take out morcha in Nagpur; police say will register cases

BJP leaders and workers took out a morcha in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday defying section 144 of CrPC, which bans assembly of more than five persons, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The saffron leaders alleged that the Maharashtra government had deprived the people of free ration provided by the Central government during the pandemic period.

