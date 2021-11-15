e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB team seized 1500 kgs of Ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district; two people apprehended for questioning. The Ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Congress names Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav - wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav - as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra.

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Maharashtra Governor condoles Babasaheb Purandare's demise, says 'Bharat Varsh lost one of the brightest stars on horizon'

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Sensex jumps 315.89 pts to 61,002.58 in opening session; Nifty surges 90.30 pts to 18,193.05

15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning: Chief Minister's Office

15 November 2021 09:16 AM IST

Actor Vikram Gokhale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' statement regarding India's Independence

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, on Sunday, came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement that the Independence of India in 1947 was "bheek".

15 November 2021 09:16 AM IST

Historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passes away at 99

15 November 2021 09:16 AM IST

Gadchiroli encounter: Killings of 26 Naxals will affect their movement, says Bhupesh Baghel

