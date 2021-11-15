Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB team seized 1500 kgs of Ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district; two people apprehended for questioning. The Ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Congress names Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav - wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav - as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Governor condoles Babasaheb Purandare's demise, says 'Bharat Varsh lost one of the brightest stars on horizon'
Sensex jumps 315.89 pts to 61,002.58 in opening session; Nifty surges 90.30 pts to 18,193.05
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning: Chief Minister's Office
Actor Vikram Gokhale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' statement regarding India's Independence
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, on Sunday, came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement that the Independence of India in 1947 was "bheek".
Historian, Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passes away at 99
Gadchiroli encounter: Killings of 26 Naxals will affect their movement, says Bhupesh Baghel
(With agency inputs)
