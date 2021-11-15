15 November 2021 11:32 AM IST



Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB team seized 1500 kgs of Ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district; two people apprehended for questioning. The Ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Congress names Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav - wife of the late party leader Rajeev Satav - as its candidate for MLC bypolls in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

Maharashtra Governor condoles Babasaheb Purandare's demise, says 'Bharat Varsh lost one of the brightest stars on horizon'

Sensex jumps 315.89 pts to 61,002.58 in opening session; Nifty surges 90.30 pts to 18,193.05

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning: Chief Minister's Office

Actor Vikram Gokhale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' statement regarding India's Independence Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, on Sunday, came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement that the Independence of India in 1947 was "bheek".