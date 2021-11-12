Comorian Coast Guard commander meets chief of Naval staff designat
Commander of the Comorian Coast Guard Moudjib Rahmane Adaine met Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff designate, and discussed ways to collaborate in the fight against terrorism and piracy, an official said on Friday.
During an interaction on Thursday, the two senior officers discussed various issues of mutual interest, such as establishing bilateral cooperation, training, developing naval and maritime infrastructure, and collaborating in the fight against terrorism and piracy, the Navy said in a statement.
