COVID-19: Maharashtra records 997 new cases, 41 deaths, 945 recoveriesMumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:04 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Pexel

12 November 2021 08:04 PM IST

Comorian Coast Guard commander meets chief of Naval staff designat

Commander of the Comorian Coast Guard Moudjib Rahmane Adaine met Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff designate, and discussed ways to collaborate in the fight against terrorism and piracy, an official said on Friday.

During an interaction on Thursday, the two senior officers discussed various issues of mutual interest, such as establishing bilateral cooperation, training, developing naval and maritime infrastructure, and collaborating in the fight against terrorism and piracy, the Navy said in a statement.

12 November 2021 08:04 PM IST
12 November 2021 04:35 PM IST
12 November 2021 03:25 PM IST

Maha education board starts exam fee refund process

