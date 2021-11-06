e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 10:36 AM IST

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
| PTI

| PTI

06 November 2021 10:36 AM IST

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, is being taken for medical examination from the ED office

06 November 2021 10:36 AM IST

COVID-19: With 82 cases, Thane records lowest daily infection count since onset of pandemic

06 November 2021 10:36 AM IST

NCB special team to arrive in Mumbai to probe cruise drugs case

06 November 2021 10:36 AM IST

Mumbai: Air quality deteriorates even after city witnesses quieter Diwali than previous years

Mumbai: Two more accused named in cheating case against drugs-on-cruise case witness KP Gosavi

06 November 2021 08:28 AM IST

Sameer Wankhede to no longer probe Aryan Khan drugs case; NCB transfers 6 cases to SIT

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan drugs case probe: Report

