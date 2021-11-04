COVID-19: Thane reports 188 new cases, 6 deaths
Noted Marathi storyteller Gurunath Naik passes away in Pune
Sharp fall in fuel prices: Petrol price cut by Rs 5.87 diesel by Rs Rs 12.48 per litre in Mumbai
Another day, another sher - Nawab Malik posts a couplet saying 'Ye baazu mere azmae hue hain'
Pune police detain two minors for murdering senior citizen in Sinhagad road area
Pune Police on Wednesday detained 2 minors for allegedly murdering a senior citizen in the Sinhagad road area of the city. The accused are aged 16 and 14 respectively.
Discussion on MSRTC merger with Maha government after Diwali: Minister
