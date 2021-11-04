e-Paper Get App

Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DGRajnath Singh thanks PM Modi as Centre cuts down excise duty on petrol, diesel; says it will have positive impact on economy
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:20 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | AFP

Mumbai: Latest updates - | AFP

04 November 2021 10:20 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane reports 188 new cases, 6 deaths

04 November 2021 10:20 AM IST

Noted Marathi storyteller Gurunath Naik passes away in Pune

04 November 2021 09:35 AM IST

Sharp fall in fuel prices: Petrol price cut by Rs 5.87 diesel by Rs Rs 12.48 per litre in Mumbai

04 November 2021 08:50 AM IST

Another day, another sher - Nawab Malik posts a couplet saying 'Ye baazu mere azmae hue hain'

04 November 2021 08:50 AM IST

Pune police detain two minors for murdering senior citizen in Sinhagad road area

Pune Police on Wednesday detained 2 minors for allegedly murdering a senior citizen in the Sinhagad road area of the city. The accused are aged 16 and 14 respectively.

04 November 2021 08:27 AM IST

Discussion on MSRTC merger with Maha government after Diwali: Minister

(With agency inputs)

